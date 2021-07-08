A reconciliatory meeting at the instance of the Bayelsa State government involving the Governing Council of the Niger Delta University (NDU), students’ representatives and other stakeholders on Wednesday has restored normalcy to the state-owned university at Amasoma. LEADERSHIP recall that until Wednesday, students of the university had been protesting against the closure of the institution’s […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Bayelsa Intervenes In Varsity Crisis Over Controversial Student Uniform