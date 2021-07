BY BUKOLA IDOWU and LOLADE HARUNA, Lagos As part of efforts to promote education in the country, the founder of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has donated 3,500 tablets to indigent students in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), just as Sir Kesington Adebutu donated N200 million to provide internet connectivity for the institution. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper