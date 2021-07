The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 90-year-old man, Yusuf Yarkadir, for selling drugs to the youths in his Yarkadir village in Rimi local government area of Katsina State. NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the nonagenarian confessed he has been selling cannabis sativa to the youths in his community for eight years […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper