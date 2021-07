The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it generated N1,003,752,951,735 in the first six months of 2021. The N1,003,752,951,735 is higher than the N713,548,395,834 generated within the same period of 2020 by N290,204,555,900. According to the NSC spokesman, Joseph Attah, 58 private jet owners have come forward to have their airplanes verified in line […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper