Anambra Guber: NNPP Candidate, Ohajimkpo, Receives Certificate Of Return





The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Sir Leonard Emeka Ohajimkpo, has received his certificate of return from the national chairman of the party, Ambassador Agbo Major at the party’s national secretariat Abuja. Presenting the certificate of return and the party’s flag to Ohajimkpo, Major expressed confidence that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper