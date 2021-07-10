Firm Unveils Software For Deepening Staff Productivity

Fintrak Software, a software development company, has described its software, Fintrak Enterprise Performance Insight (PI- 360)  to help in Deepening productivity for multi-level management staff in Organisations. The Company in a statement to LEADERSHIP said that “In the last decade, banks simply relied on monthly financial statements balance sheets, income statements, branch revenue and expense […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

