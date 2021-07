Armed bandits have abducted a second-class Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, and 10 others in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State. LEADERSHIP gathered that the traditional ruler was kidnapped at his palace alongside his family members when the bandits invaded the area around 12:30am Sunday morning. The Kaduna State Police Public Relation Officer […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper