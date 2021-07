Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted a consignment of 26.150kilograms of heroin with a street value of over N6.5billion at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos. The illicit drug had arrived Lagos in 25 parcels from South Africa through an Airpeace Airline flight on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper