Misinformation and conspiracy theories towards discouraging the public from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 have continued to spread rampantly on social media platforms. The social media was recently awash with videos of people claiming that the vaccine had created magnetic field around vaccination site and that it was causing their body to light up an electric […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers BACKSTORY: NPHCDA Clears Air On Rumours Of Electromagnetic Ingredients In COVID-19 Vaccines