The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned Naankang Dawan, his companies: Taen Nigeria Ltd, Lataen Engineering Ltd alongside Moruf Tunji Olukanmi before Justice D. V Agishi of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State on a 31-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining N908,108,974.52 under false pretence. EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper