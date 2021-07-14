Federal Govt Commissions Electric Vehicle Charging Station In Lagos

The Federal Government has commissioned the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The project is the initiative of the National Automotive Design and Development Agency (NADDC), under the Elective Vehicle Pilot Project. The commissioning, which took place on Tuesday at the university’s Faculty of Engineering, was attended by the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
