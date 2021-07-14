The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said that the defection of Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will strengthen the process of membership and leadership recruitment of the party. The governors elected on the party’s platform made the remark while welcoming their colleague, Matawalle, who recently dumped the opposition […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Matawalle’ll Strengthen Leadership Recruitment In APC – Progressive Govs