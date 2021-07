Two policemen and seven persons have been killed in Anambra State in a renewed war by opposing cult groups. Three suspected cultists were killed in Ifite-Awka area of Awka, an area highly populated by off-campus students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, yesterday. Earlier, two police operatives attached to a multi-millionaire petroleum products dealer, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper