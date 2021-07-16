Buhari, Other African Presidents Resolve To Accelerate Economic Recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari and 12 other African Presidents and governments concluded their one-day meeting in Abidjan yesterday with a strong resolution to accelerate economic recovery from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, scale-up investments in human capital, and increase their job creation efforts. They called for a robust twentieth replenishment of the World Bank Group’s […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
