Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Toeing Party Line, 52 APC Senators Vote Against Electronic Transmission

Senators voted along party lines yesterday while considering the contentious Clause 53 in the Electoral Act Amendment bill that seeks to provide for electronic transmission of election results. Fifty-two senators, all of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), voted against the obligatory transmission of election results, while 28 voted for it during the clause-by-clause consideration […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Toeing Party Line, 52 APC Senators Vote Against...