Youths Commend NASS Over Passage Of Forensic Investigation Bill

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Forensic Investigation Bill, passed by the National Assembly to enhance the nation’s productivity. The Bill seeks to establish Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigation Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN), a professional body in Nigeria. The council simultaneously lauded the efforts […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
