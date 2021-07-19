Troops Kill 3 ISWAP Members, Arrest 28 Surrendered Terrorists, Informants





The Nigerian Army has said that troops of Operetion Hadin Kai neutralised three Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) members, arrested 28 surrendered terrorists and informants in Borno State. The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion staged an ambush operation on an identified terrorists’ crossing […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper