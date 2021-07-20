NNPC Clarifies Under-remitted N3.89trn Allegation, Says N2.4trn Spent on Fuel Subsidy





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said N2.4 trillion was spent on Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) certified subsidies between 2012 and 2015. The NNPC made this known in its clarification on the fresh allegation of revenue under-remittance by the Senate. Recall that the Senate had last Wednesday at plenary, faulted the NNPC […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper