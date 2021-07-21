NALDA Integrated Farm Estate In Katsina To Generate N1.7bn – Ikonne

The National Agricultural Land Developement Authority (NALDA), has said that the newly established Integrated Farm Estate in Katsina State, is expected to generate N1.7billion in the first one year. Executive secretary/chief executive officer (CEO) of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, disclosed this on Monday during the commissioning of the farm estate in Suduje, Katsina State, by […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
