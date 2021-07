Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has effected the release of 136 inmates from different Kano Correctional Centres, urging them to be people of good character when they are finally reintegrated into the society. The governor spoke when he visited Goron Dutse Medium Correctional Centre as part of his Sallah visits during the Eid-el-Kabir […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper