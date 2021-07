Ahead of the November 6 poll in Anambra State, the media director of Chukwuma Umeoji Campaign Organisation and co-converner of “Transparency Youth Advocate” Comrade, Uloka Chukwubuikem, has declared that only Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji can win the governorship poll for APGA with a wide margin and ensure that APGA retains Agụ-Awka. Chukwubuikem disclosed this in an […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper