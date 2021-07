The troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army on Sunday arrested a suspected Nigerian Police personnel, Ebenezer Ojeh, with ammunitions in Borno State. The police personnel, a Sergeant was intercepted at a checkpoint by the troops of 154 Task Force Battalion Ngamdu, along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, led by the acting commander, Major D.Y Chiwar. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper