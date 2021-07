The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ijero local government area of Ekiti state, Babatunde Babade, 45, along with two others; Ilesanmi Shola, 35, and Babajide Johnson, 45, for trafficking illicit drug. NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement said the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper