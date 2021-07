Muslims Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has said the incessant kidnapping of students in some parts of the country is a strategy to discourage the pursuit of education. MSSN national president, Malam Shehu Usman-Abubakar, said in a statement on Saturday, in Birnin Kebbi, that many students had withdrawn from school as a result of kidnapping. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper