Transforming Africa’s food system is an obvious task requiring the active mobilisation and prioritisation of both public and private investments, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN). This explains the resolve of the Federal Government of Nigeria in complementing existing development plans, sectoral strategies, and prioritising investments in specific innovations and technologies to transform food systems […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Federal Govt Tackling Inflation, Food Insecurity – Osinbajo