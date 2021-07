Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, on Tuesday, released photos of two soldiers and a Yobe State Liaison officer they abducted along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway on Sunday afternoon. The insurgents also released the identity cards of their abductees. Two of the cards belong to Mai Lalle, one for Mustapha while the other belongs to Lance Corporal Oyediran Adedotun of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper