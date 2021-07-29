APC Group Lauds Buhari’s Achievements In Power Sector

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in Nigeria is revamping the power sector and completing abandoned projects. The administration is also promoting off-grid/renewable initiatives and ensuring robust consumer protection for on-grid electricity consumers in the country. This position was contained in a statement issued on the assessment of the power sector by APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
