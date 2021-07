Ahead of tomorrow track and field events at the ongoing delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, the Integrity unit of World Athletics (WA) has cleared 12 Nigerian athletes as eligible to compete at the Games. The athletes are Blessing Okagbare, Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan, Divine Oduduru, Nwokocha Grace, Patience Okon George, Enoch Adegoke, Imaobong […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper