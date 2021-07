Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto State, have captured and arrested a wanted notorious bandit, Bello Galaduma. A statement by the director of public relations, NSCDC Headquarters Abuja, DCC Olusola Odumosu, on Wednesday, said the development was pursuant to the resolve of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper