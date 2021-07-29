Samsung Clinches Global Award Of ‘Excellence In FPSO Services’

Global shipbuilding giant, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) Limited has again written Nigeria’s name in the global business and technology map with its recognition with award of ‘Excellence in Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) Services’ under the utility/energy category of the 2021 Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards. The London-based publication recognises innovations, achievements, and strategies […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
