Federal Govt Tasks Political Actors On Compliance With COVID-19 Protocols

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), has called on all political parties, state governments, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country. The chairman of PSC and secretary to the government of the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
