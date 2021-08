Nigeria’s fastest man, Enoch Adegoke has qualified for the final of the Men’s 100m heat at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games in Japan. Adegoke becomes Nigeria’s first 100m Olympic finalist since 1996 clocking 10.00s in heat 2 of men’s 100m semis 25 years after Davidson Ezinwa at Atlanta ’96 Details later…







Source: Leadership Newspaper