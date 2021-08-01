MTV Base Musicology To Explore State Of Nigerian Entertainment Industry Post-COVID

As part of its continued commitment to advancing Nigeria’s talents, music, lifestyle and entertainment, MTV Base will be airing another edition of its quarterly music discourse, ‘Musicology’ on Thursday, 5 August on DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72. Centered on the theme, “The Entertainment Industry Post-Covid; Way Forward”, this quarterly edition will explore different […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
