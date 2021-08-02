Senate To Assist Ikeja Electric Recover N71bn Debt

The Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation has promised to assist Ikeja Electric recover over N70.96billion customer debt. The committee, which was on oversight visit to the company, commended the DisCo for improved service delivery and innovative ideas. The committee’s chairman, Theodore Orji, expressed concern over the outstanding N70.96 billion debt being owed the DisCo […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
