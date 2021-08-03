Doctors’ Strike Cripples Activities In Public Hospitals

The industrial action embarked on by resident doctors yesterday paralysed activities in government hospitals nationwide. LEADERSHIP gathered that federal government-owned hospitals and health institutions across the states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja started discharging patients and stopped admitting new ones. The doctors, under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), had at […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
