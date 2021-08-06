Corruption In Nigeria Worse Under Civilian Administrations, Says IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has said that corruption in Nigeria is worse under civilian leaders than under military rulers. Babangida said this on Friday during a special interview to mark his 80th birthday anniversary on AriseNews television station. The former military ruler said people who steal public money under civilian administrations […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
