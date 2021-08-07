The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that the Ministry of Finance was frustrating the disbursement of the $200million Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF). Recall that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had in March said it received the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to disburse the Fund to qualified indigenous maritime […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Finance Ministry Frustrating Disbursement Of $200m Cabotage Fund – Amaechi