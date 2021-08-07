Moderna Vaccine To Undergo NAFDAC Efficacy Test – NPHCDA  Insists

By
Headliners
-
2



Despite receiving about four million doses of  Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the US government, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has insisted that the vaccine must undergo national evaluation and efficacy tests by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) before being administered on Nigerians. NAFDAC DG,  Prof. […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR