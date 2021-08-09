Anambra Guber: Ekwunife Reconciles With Ozigbo, Heads PDP Campaign





Senator Uche Ekwunife has emerged as campaign chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Ekwunife’s appointment yesterday followed a reconciliation meeting held at the residence of the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in Abuja and facilitated by the governors of Sokoto and Adamawa states, Aminu Tambuwal […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper