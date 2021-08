The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that a total of 31,425 suspected cases of cholera and 816 deaths have been reported in 22 states and the FCT. The Centre, which disclosed this on Monday in its weekly Epidemiological Report for Week 30, listed the states as Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper