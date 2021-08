The National Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination Programme (NLFEP) of the Federal Ministry of Health, has revealed that an estimated 138 million people in Nigeria are at the risk of Lymphatic Filariasis (Elephantiasis). Lymphatic Filariasis is a tropical, parasitic disease that affects the lymph nodes and lymph vessels. The disease is spread by infected mosquitoes. The deputy […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper