Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have launched fresh raids in Nasarawa, Benue and Ondo states where no fewer than 43 dealers and consumers of illicit substances were arrested and 137.55 kilogrammes of assorted drugs recovered. NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in Nasarawa State, NDLEA operatives backed by a detachment of soldiers from […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper