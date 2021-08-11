With the opportunities existing in agriculture and technology in Nigeria and Vietnam, both countries will benefit from effective collaboration in these sectors and thereby, deepen their friendly relationships, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN). Osinbajo made this assertion on Monday at the presidential villa, Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Nigeria, Vietnam To Prioritise Rice Production, Technology Transfer