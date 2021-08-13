The Determined, Aspire, Re-Imagine and Express (DARE) Conference 2021, a pan-African conference organised by YouthHubAfrica, opened on Friday with several discussions on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), education, early marriages and culture with regards to women and girls in the society. The conference seeks to foster collaboration between African youths, government and civil society […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
DARE 2021 Opens With Discussions On SGBV, Education, Culture