Wale Taofeek of CRD Club emerged champion of the CRD Table Tennis Open tournament. The final which was decided at the Table Tennis court of CRD Estate, Lugbe in Abuja, saw Wale Taofeek thrashed Sunny Wachukwu 3-1 to be crowned champion. The chairman of CRD Table tennis club of Abuja, Jude Okonkwo, while speaking to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper