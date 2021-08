Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has described the late Alhaji Ahmed Joda as an “exceptional statesman, committed patriot, outstanding technocrat and bridge builder.” In a statement he signed personally, Prof Osinbajo said he will greatly miss Alhaji Joda’s “profoundly wise counsel on a wide variety of economic and social issues.” Joda was chairman of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper