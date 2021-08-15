The Kwara State government has warned residents of the state against dumping refuse in drainages. The state’s commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe, gave the warning in Ilorin, the state capital while enlightening residents on proper waste disposal. Banigbe frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of the people towards proper waste disposal and personal hygiene. She […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Flood: Kwara Warns Residents Against Dumping Refuse In Drainages