The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has constituted a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding ten athletes of Team Nigeria becoming ineligible to contest at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Following from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) ruling that 10 of Team Nigeria’s athletes were ineligible to participate in the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Minister Sets Up Committee To Investigate 10 Disqualified Tokyo 2020 Athletes