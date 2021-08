Some Angry youths in Yantumaki, Danmusa local government area of Katsina State, on Monday morning, barricaded Katsina-Funtua highway to protest banditry attacks in the area. The protest followed bandit attack on Amarawa village and several other communities within Danmusa and Matazu LGAs from Friday night to Sunday night, resulting in killing of six and many […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper