Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has revealed how former military president General Ibrahim Babangida sent a message to the then vice president Goodluck Jonathan to take over the empty seat of ailing President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2010. The business mogul made the revelation while felicitating with Ibrahim Babangida fondly called IBB on his 80th birthday. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper